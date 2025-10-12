Number of men charged over Ballymena riots have cases sent to Crown Court for arraignment

Some of the cases were arraigned to Antrim Crown Court next month

​A number of men charged in connection with riots over a three-day period in Ballymena in June have had their cases mentioned at court.

Kelvin Kane, 30, with an address listed as c/o Maghaberry Prison, is charged with arson endangering the lives of seven people at an address at Clonavon Terrace on June 9. He is also charged with entering the house with intent to do damage.

He also accused of entering another address at Clonavon Road with intent to do damage.

He was further remanded in custody and his case was adjourned to November 20 for a preliminary enquiry – the legal step to send the case to the Crown Court.

Curtis Meharg, 29, of Tobar Park, Cullybackey, is charged with riotous assembly and resisting a police officer. He is on bail and his case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on November 5.

Bradley Philip Douglas, 28, of Waveney Mews, Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly on June 10.

He is also charged with entering a dwelling at Clonavon Terrace with intent to cause damage on June 10.

He appeared at court via video-link from prison. He was further remanded in custody and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 7.

Jamie Kinley, 27, of Kilbeg Walk, Antrim, is charged with riotous assembly on June 11. He is on continuing bail and the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court for arraignment on November 7.

Twenty-year-old Joel Gordon, of Ballyree Gardens in Bangor, is charged with riotous assembly on June 11. He is on bail and his case was sent to the Crown Court for arraignment on November 5.

Darren O'Neill, 18, of Drumtara in Ballymena, is charged with riotous assembly and entering a dwelling at Clonavon Terrace 'with intent to steal' on June 10.

He is also charged with causing criminal damage to a Ford Focus on the same date.