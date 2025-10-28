Teen accused of punching frail and elderly Pakistani man in 'ferocious' attack at train station

Laganside court complex. Photo: Google

​​A 16-year-old boy allegedly punched a frail and elderly Pakistani man more than 20 times in a “ferocious” attack at a Belfast train station, a court heard today.

The youth inflicted severe facial wounds during the suspected racially-motivated assault at the City Hospital halt earlier this month, police claimed. A man and woman were also badly injured when they attempted to intervene.

Details emerged as the teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, faced charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent, attempted grievous bodily harm.

He was granted bail under strict conditions which include a ban on going near the scene of the incident on October 6.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard the initial victim, described as an older Pakistani man in poor health, was confronted as he crossed a footbridge between the hospital and adjacent train station.

The defendant allegedly blocked his path, subjected him to a racial slur and launched an initial attack. Based on CCTV footage, an investigating detective said the man was struck approximately 20 times about the head and body before two women came to his aid.

However, the teenager pursued him and inflicted a further four blows, according to police.

The elderly victim required surgery after suffering a facial fracture and damaged eye lens in the attack.

A 15-year-old girl is accused of ripping a clump of hair from the head of one of the women who attempted to intervene. She is due to appear in court next month on related charges.

Both teenagers also allegedly turned on another man who tried to stop the attack, the court heard.

He was knocked to the ground and kicked about the head and body, sustaining a black eye and headaches.

Opposing bail, the detective insisted: This was a ferocious and sustained attack, not only on one person but two others who intervened on behalf of the victim. All three have sustained significant injuries.”

The teenager’s barrister, Paul Bacon, acknowledged the charges were aggravated by the alleged racial motivation.

But referring to the CCTV evidence, he stressed: “Identification is the key issue in this case.”

Mr Bacon confirmed the accused is still in education and could be released to live with his father.

Granting bail, District Judge Conor Heaney cited the high bar for keeping juvenile defendants in custody.