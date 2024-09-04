140,000 prescription tablets seized along with unlicensed medicines by PSNI from Northern Ireland house
The statement from the PSNI adds that around 140,000 tablets were recovered along with various assorted unlicensed medicines.
The search follows reports of several postal intercepts at the address and demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland's commitment to keeping local communities across Ballymena safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.
Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101.
Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.