Prescription tablets

Officers from Ballymena Neighbourhood Policing Team and the District Support Team (DST) in conjunction with the Medicines Regulatory Group, have recovered a large quantity of prescription drugs following a planned search at a house in Ballymena yesterday, Tuesday 3rd September.

The statement from the PSNI adds that around 140,000 tablets were recovered along with various assorted unlicensed medicines.

The search follows reports of several postal intercepts at the address and demonstrates the Police Service of Northern Ireland's commitment to keeping local communities across Ballymena safe from this type of criminality and removing these illegal substances from our streets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with concerns or information about the supply of drugs in their area is asked to contact police on 101.