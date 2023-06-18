The woman was arrested at Main Street, Newcastle, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, when officers responded to the report of an ongoing burglary at a restaurant in the area.

She has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.

A male is believed to have made off from the area at the time of the arrest and efforts are ongoing to locate him.

The PSNI have a 29-year-old woman following a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about these recent incidents is asked to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101.