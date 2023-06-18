News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Michael Lockwood charged with rape & indecent assault
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two’s new host revealed
Man charged with murder after 3 people killed

29-year-old woman arrested following burglaries at commercial premises in Castlewellan and Newcastle

Police, investigating a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas this week, have arrested a 29-year-old woman.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 18th Jun 2023, 17:13 BST- 1 min read

The woman was arrested at Main Street, Newcastle, shortly after midnight on Sunday morning, when officers responded to the report of an ongoing burglary at a restaurant in the area.

She has been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including burglary, attempted burglary, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, and criminal damage and remains in custody at this time.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A male is believed to have made off from the area at the time of the arrest and efforts are ongoing to locate him.

The PSNI have a 29-year-old woman following a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areasThe PSNI have a 29-year-old woman following a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas
The PSNI have a 29-year-old woman following a series of burglaries at commercial premises in the Castlewellan and Newcastle areas
Most Popular

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information about these recent incidents is asked to contact detectives in Ardmore on 101.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.