5G masts: Second arrest made as police continue to investigate 5G mobile phone network mast fires in Belfast

One of the 5G telephone masts which have been damaged in arson attacks. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Detectives in Belfast have made a further arrest in connection with their ongoing investigation into recent arson attacks on 5g masts in the city.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of arson following a planned search at a property in the west Belfast area yesterday, Thursday, 11th September.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “We are very aware of the damaging impact these incidents are having on the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disruption to network signal is affecting many people’s day-to-day lives, particularly those who are more vulnerable and rely on these services for their healthcare, work and connection with others.