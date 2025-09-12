5G masts: Second arrest made as police continue to investigate 5G mobile phone network mast fires in Belfast

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital specialist

Published 12th Sep 2025
One of the 5G telephone masts which have been damaged in arson attacks. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEyeplaceholder image
One of the 5G telephone masts which have been damaged in arson attacks. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Detectives in Belfast have made a further arrest in connection with their ongoing investigation into recent arson attacks on 5g masts in the city.

The man, aged 45, was arrested on suspicion of 26 counts of arson following a planned search at a property in the west Belfast area yesterday, Thursday, 11th September.

He remains in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector McAnee said: “We are very aware of the damaging impact these incidents are having on the community.

The disruption to network signal is affecting many people’s day-to-day lives, particularly those who are more vulnerable and rely on these services for their healthcare, work and connection with others.

"This remains an active investigation with multiple lines of enquiry being pursued. We are committed to catching those responsible and stopping these attacks.”

