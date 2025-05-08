80 firefighters and 15 Fire Appliances continue to battle large gorse fire near Clogher, Co Tyrone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are this afternoon continuing to battle “3 miles of gorse on fire in Ballagh Road, Clogher, Co.Tyrone”.

NIFRS received the initial call at 12.51pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 7 May).

There are currently 15 Fire Appliances and approximately 80 Firefighters in attendance.

“If you live in the Clogher and Fivemiletown vicinity, please keep your windows and doors closed,” said a NIFRS spokesman.

“With a weather warning for wildfire in place, we are reminding the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.

"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”

The appeal comes as NIFRS ask the public to prevent fires in the countryside by:

A gorse fire