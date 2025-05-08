80 firefighters and 15 Fire Appliances continue to battle large gorse fire near Clogher, Co Tyrone

By Gemma Murray

Digital Specialist

Published 8th May 2025, 08:17 BST
Updated 8th May 2025, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are this afternoon continuing to battle “3 miles of gorse on fire in Ballagh Road, Clogher, Co.Tyrone”.
Read More
Once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy lighthouse on one of the finest sites alon...

NIFRS received the initial call at 12.51pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 7 May).

There are currently 15 Fire Appliances and approximately 80 Firefighters in attendance.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“If you live in the Clogher and Fivemiletown vicinity, please keep your windows and doors closed,” said a NIFRS spokesman.

“With a weather warning for wildfire in place, we are reminding the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.

"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”

The appeal comes as NIFRS ask the public to prevent fires in the countryside by:

A gorse fireA gorse fire
A gorse fire
  • Avoiding using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.
  • Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.
  • Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.
  • Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.
  • Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.
  • Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.
  • Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.
  • Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.
  • If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.
  • If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice