80 firefighters and 15 Fire Appliances continue to battle large gorse fire near Clogher, Co Tyrone
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are this afternoon continuing to battle “3 miles of gorse on fire in Ballagh Road, Clogher, Co.Tyrone”.
NIFRS received the initial call at 12.51pm yesterday afternoon (Wednesday 7 May).
There are currently 15 Fire Appliances and approximately 80 Firefighters in attendance.
“If you live in the Clogher and Fivemiletown vicinity, please keep your windows and doors closed,” said a NIFRS spokesman.
“With a weather warning for wildfire in place, we are reminding the public to adhere to our fire safety advice.
"Please stay vigilant to fire in the countryside. If you see a fire, call 999.”
The appeal comes as NIFRS ask the public to prevent fires in the countryside by:
- Avoiding using open fires in the countryside. An open fire can easily get out of control.
- Extinguish cigarettes and other smoking materials properly and don’t throw cigarette ends on the ground or out of car windows.
- Only use barbeques in a suitable and safe area and never leave them unattended.
- Ensure barbeques are fully extinguished and cold before disposing of their contents.
- Don’t leave bottles or glass in woodland or grassland. Take them home or dispose in a waste or recycling bin.
- Be considerate in parking vehicles so you don’t impede access for emergency vehicles.
- Keep children away from lighters, matches and open fires.
- Don’t attempt to tackle fires that can’t be extinguished with a bucket of water – leave the area as quickly as possible.
- If you see a fire in the countryside, report it to NIFRS immediately by calling 999.
- If you see someone setting fires, report it to the PSNI.