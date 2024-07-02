A child’s moneybox containing their First Communion money and jewellery stolen in burglaries at two properties in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin

By Gemma Murray
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 11:01 BST
Detectives are investigating burglaries at two properties in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin area on Monday 1 July.
A window in a rear door of a home in Ballyhill Lane was smashed and the house entered sometime between 10.15am and 12.15pm.

A number of rooms were ransacked and cash and jewellery were stolen.

Moneybox

Another burglary at a house on Carmavy Road took place sometime between 9.45am and 1.30pm.

It’s believed entry to the home was gained via a downstairs window.

A number of items were taken including the contents of a child’s moneybox which contained their First Communion money.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between the burglaries and would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting references 710 and 851 01/07/24.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

Alternatively, information can be given to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.