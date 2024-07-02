Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Detectives are investigating burglaries at two properties in the Nutts Corner area of Crumlin area on Monday 1 July.

A window in a rear door of a home in Ballyhill Lane was smashed and the house entered sometime between 10.15am and 12.15pm.

A number of rooms were ransacked and cash and jewellery were stolen.

Moneybox

Another burglary at a house on Carmavy Road took place sometime between 9.45am and 1.30pm.

It’s believed entry to the home was gained via a downstairs window.

A number of items were taken including the contents of a child’s moneybox which contained their First Communion money.

Detectives are investigating a possible link between the burglaries and would like to hear from witnesses and anyone who may have captured dashcam or any other footage in the area.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting references 710 and 851 01/07/24.

Information can also be provided online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport