'A distressing experience for the residents of the property and those who live nearby' - south Belfast security alert ends as elaborate hoax taken for forensic examination
The PSNI received a report just before 9am ‘that two suspicious devices had been left outside a residential address in Castleward Park’.
"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated,” Inspector Bell said. “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the devices.
"The items have been taken away for forensic examination, but at this stage we believe this was an elaborate hoax”.
The senior office added that this ‘was a distressing experience for the residents of the property and those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes’.
Inspector Bell thanked ‘everyone affected for their patience while we worked to ensure the area was safe’.
‘Our enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would appeal to anyone with any information to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 317 02/10/25.” You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/