'A distressing experience for the residents of the property and those who live nearby' - south Belfast security alert ends as elaborate hoax taken for forensic examination

Police have confirmed that a security alert in Belfast has now ended.

The PSNI received a report just before 9am ‘that two suspicious devices had been left outside a residential address in Castleward Park’.

"Cordons were implemented and a number of nearby houses were evacuated,” Inspector Bell said. “Ammunition Technical Officers attended and examined the devices.

"The items have been taken away for forensic examination, but at this stage we believe this was an elaborate hoax”.

The senior office added that this ‘was a distressing experience for the residents of the property and those who live nearby, who had to deal with the discomfort and inconvenience of being put out of their homes’.

Inspector Bell thanked ‘everyone affected for their patience while we worked to ensure the area was safe’.