The PSNI has appealed for the public to help crack the case of Northern Ireland’s latest stolen ATM.

The force issued the appeal as footage shows the aftermath of the robbery.

Instead of smashing down the wall to lift the ATM out from the front, as has often happened in such thefts, the raiders removed the machine from behind – apparently by entering through an access door in the side of the building.

The result is a shopfront with very little outward damage, but a hole where the machine should be.

The missing ATM machine in Greenisland (left) and the inside of the building visible form the outside

The theft occurred at the Russell’s petrol station / grocery shop on the Upper Road in Greenisland, near Carrickfergus.

The business is open today as usual.

The PSNI said: “Detectives are investigating a report of the theft of an ATM from retail premises in the Upper Road area of Greenisland, around 1.30am on Thursday, June 26.

"Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything, or who may have dash-cam, CCTV or other video footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 84 of 26/6/25.

"A report can be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

There have been other such robberies in the greater north Belfast area recently.

On January 16, the PSNI said that an ATM machine had been stolen from a service station on the Mallusk Road, Newtownabbey, between 1am and 2am.

On that occasion “part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed”.

Images from the scene show it too appeared to have been forced backwards.

And like the Greenisland robbery, it involved an ATM machine from the brand Pivotal.

On April 24, the PSNI said there had been a theft of an ATM machine from a shop in the Cavehill Road area of north Belfast, shortly after 2am.

Again, images from the scene show it also appeared to have been forced backwards. That ATM had also been a Pivotal machine.

Alliance councillor for the Knockagh district where the latest robbery occurred said it was “shocking”.

"A van was used to pull the machine out of the building,” he said.

"This kind of crime is rare in our area, but it’s still a big blow for a local shop and the people who rely on it. It’s a reckless and dangerous act that could have easily hurt someone.”