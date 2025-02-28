A man has died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Dungannon

Michael Cousins
By Michael Cousins

Digital strategist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 07:40 BST
Updated 28th Feb 2025, 11:28 BST
Police at the scene in Dungannon this morning where a man died after a serious assaultPolice at the scene in Dungannon this morning where a man died after a serious assault
Police at the scene in Dungannon this morning where a man died after a serious assault
Police have confirmed the death which was discovered last night, Thursday February 27

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died, following a report of a serious assault which occurred at the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillips said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man was found with serious injuries at a flat in the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police attended, but sadly the man passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Corrainey Park area , DungannonThe Corrainey Park area , Dungannon
The Corrainey Park area , Dungannon

“The Corrainey Park is currently closed as officers conduct further enquiries in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.

Information can also be provided to police online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, anonymously and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime. “

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice