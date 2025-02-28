A man has died after being found with serious injuries at a flat in Dungannon

Police at the scene in Dungannon this morning where a man died after a serious assault

Police have confirmed the death which was discovered last night, Thursday February 27

The PSNI have confirmed that a man has died, following a report of a serious assault which occurred at the Corrainey Park area of Dungannon.

Detective Chief Inspector Phillips said: “Shortly after 8pm, it was reported that a man was found with serious injuries at a flat in the area.

Police attended, but sadly the man passed away as a result of his injuries.

“The Corrainey Park is currently closed as officers conduct further enquiries in the area.

“Enquiries are continuing to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and police would appeal to anyone with any information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1576 27/02/25.