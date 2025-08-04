Appeal for information after Limavady house targeted in arson attack on Sunday afternoon

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Aug 2025, 09:13 BST
Fire engineplaceholder image
Fire engine
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Donald’s Way area of Limavady on Sunday 3rd August.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “At around 2:05pm, it was reported to police that a property in the area was on fire.

No one was believed to have been inside, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives at 101 quoting reference number 787 03/08/25.

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice