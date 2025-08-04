Appeal for information after Limavady house targeted in arson attack on Sunday afternoon

Fire engine

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of arson at residential premises at the Donald’s Way area of Limavady on Sunday 3rd August.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “At around 2:05pm, it was reported to police that a property in the area was on fire.

No one was believed to have been inside, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.

“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives at 101 quoting reference number 787 03/08/25.