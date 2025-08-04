Appeal for information after Limavady house targeted in arson attack on Sunday afternoon
Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: “At around 2:05pm, it was reported to police that a property in the area was on fire.
No one was believed to have been inside, as colleagues from Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service attended and extinguished the fire.
“Enquiries are continuing and at this stage, the fire is being treated as deliberate ignition.
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, to contact detectives at 101 quoting reference number 787 03/08/25.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”