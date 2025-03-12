Appeal for information after man assaulted with a metal object by two men dressed in tracksuits in Northern Ireland

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault close to the junction of Ava Avenue and Elgin Street, south Belfast on Sunday 9th March.

It was reported that sometime between 1am and 1.30am, a man was assaulted with a metal object, by two men dressed in tracksuits.

Anyone who may have witnessed the assault or anyone with CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries, is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1124 11/03/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.