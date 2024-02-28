Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a statement Sergeant Bigger said: “A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving and failing to stop, remain and report.

“A second man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Moy Road, Armagh

“Both were subsequently released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us, specifically anyone who may have captured any dash cam, mobile or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1209 of 23/02/24.”