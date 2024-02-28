All Sections
Appeal for information and CCTV footage after men men fight with metal bars in the Moy Road area of Armagh around 4.10pm on February 23

Police in Armagh are continuing to appeal for information and witnesses in relation to reports of a disturbance, involving men fighting with metal bars, in the Moy Road area of the city shortly before 4.10pm on February 23.
By Gemma Murray
Published 28th Feb 2024, 12:48 GMT
Updated 28th Feb 2024, 12:52 GMT
In a statement Sergeant Bigger said: “A man aged in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of common assault, possession of an offensive weapon, dangerous driving and failing to stop, remain and report.

“A second man aged in his 30s was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, grievous bodily harm, attempted grievous bodily harm with intent, common assault, threats to kill, and possession of an offensive weapon.

Moy Road, ArmaghMoy Road, Armagh
“Both were subsequently released on bail pending further police enquiries.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have any information which might assist us, specifically anyone who may have captured any dash cam, mobile or other footage, to get in touch.

“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1209 of 23/02/24.”

A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/