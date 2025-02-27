Appeal for information on the 20th anniversary of the disappearance and murder of Lisa Dorrian with last known video footage released

Detectives investigating the murder of Lisa Dorrian have today, 27 February, made a renewed appeal for information on her disappearance and murder

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal comes on the 20th anniversary of Lisa’s disappearance and is supported by a reward from the independent charity Crimestoppers.

Additionally, detectives have, for the first time, released CCTV footage, which is the last known footage of Lisa in the days before her disappearance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Kerrie Foreman, from the Police Service’s Major Investigation Team, said: “Lisa Dorrian was a young woman – just 25 years old – when she was murdered.

“Lisa, who was from Bangor, was last seen alive on the night of Sunday 27 February 2005 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park. It’s believed she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

“Despite hundreds of extensive search operations and thousands of lines of enquiries completed, Lisa’s body has not been found, and those responsible for her murder have not yet been held to account.

“Twenty years have now passed. That’s 20 long years of unimaginable torment for a loving family. Yet, despite their pain, they’ve never given up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination has remained steadfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re releasing CCTV footage, along with still images. This is the last known footage of Lisa in the run-up to her disappearance. My hope is to jog memories, and to encourage anyone with information to speak up.”

The last known footage of Lisa in the days before her disappearance

Detective Chief Inspector Foreman continued: “Lisa wasn’t just a name or an image on a photo or screen. She was a real person – a young woman with a family that love and continue to miss her dearly. They deserve to know what happened to her and they deserve justice.

“Those who have information, but who are reluctant or frightened to come forward, must surely have a troubled conscience. I am asking you to take this opportunity to do the right thing and speak up. Keep in mind that two decades have now passed. People’s circumstances may have changed, and allegiances may have changed.

“Please be assured that information can be passed, with 100% anonymity, to the independent charity Crimestoppers. The charity is offering a reward of up to £20,000 for information given directly to them that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa’s murder or, noteworthy, for information that results in the recovery of her body. With Crimestoppers, calls are never recorded, there’s no caller line display or 1471 facility, and computer IP addresses can never be traced.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “As a Police Service, we are committed to creating an environment where women and girls can feel safe and be safe. We promised that years one and two of our dedicated action plan were only the beginning of the journey, and the launch of a behavioural change campaign was a promise that we’re pleased to have recently delivered on.

“We want to help start a new narrative where we are all braver in challenging negative attitudes and behaviours towards women and girls. The harrowing statistics show that if we allow misogyny to fester in our communities any longer, more women and girls will suffer as a result.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Lisa Dorrian is asked to contact detectives on 101. Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.