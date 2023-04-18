News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
1 hour ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
2 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
2 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

Around 25 cars 'badly damaged' in car dealership arson attack linked to feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down

Detectives are appealing for information following an arson attack at a business in the Landsdowne Industrial Estate area of Newtownards in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday 18 April.

By Gemma Murray
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:09 BST- 1 min read

Detective Sergeant Shivers said: “At approximately 3.20am, we received a report that a number of vehicles had been set on fire at a car dealership.

“Officers along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended and the fire was extinguished.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Approximately 25 cars and a trailer have been badly damaged in the blaze.

Most Popular

“We are investigating this as an incident of arson.

"This was a completely reckless attack which could have had serious consequences.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Thankfully, no injuries have been reported.“At the present time we are keeping an open mind as to the motivation behind this attack however a primary line of enquiry is that it is linked to the ongoing feud between rival drugs gangs across Ards and North Down.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or to anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 108 of 18/04/23."Anyone with any information about this incident or who may be able to help with the investigation, is asked to call detectives in Larne on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference number 100 29/04/21, or to submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye
18th April 2023The scene at a car dealership in the Landsdowne Road area of Newtownards, Co. Down, where police are investigating an arson attack. A number of vehicles were set on fire and damaged in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye