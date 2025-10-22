Arrest made after a man was spotted ‘brandishing weapon’ at the rear of a property in Lisburn on Sunday
Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a replica firearm in a public place.
The arrest came following a report that a man had been seen "brandishing a weapon at the rear of a property in the Lisburn area".
"The report was made to officers on Sunday October 19 . There were no reports of any shots being fired," a police spokesperson said.
"At a subsequent planned search of a property yesterday afternoon, Tuesday October 21 , an imitation firearm was located and recovered from the address.
"A man aged in his 30s was arrested, and remains in custody today, Wednesday October 22 , assisting with police inquiries."
"Inquiries are continuing, and detectives would appeal for anyone who might have any information which could assist them to get in touch with CID in Lisburn by calling 101, and quoting reference number 1146 of 21/10/25."