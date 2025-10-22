Arrest made after a man was spotted ‘brandishing weapon’ at the rear of a property in Lisburn on Sunday

Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a replica firearm in a public place

A man in his 30s has been arrested following a report of a weapon being brandished in Lisburn on Sunday

Police said they arrested the man on suspicion of carrying a replica firearm in a public place.

The arrest came following a report that a man had been seen "brandishing a weapon at the rear of a property in the Lisburn area".

"The report was made to officers on Sunday October 19 . There were no reports of any shots being fired," a police spokesperson said.

"At a subsequent planned search of a property yesterday afternoon, Tuesday October 21 , an imitation firearm was located and recovered from the address.

"A man aged in his 30s was arrested, and remains in custody today, Wednesday October 22 , assisting with police inquiries."