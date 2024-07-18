Arrest made after two burglaries in the Broughshane area - business premises in Main Street and a church building in Buckna Road
Detectives from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of burglary.
The arrest follows two burglaries in the Broughshane area on Saturday 8th June, during which a business premises in Main Street and a church building in Buckna Road were entered and a number of high value electronic items stolen.
The man remains in police custody at this time.
Detectives continue to appeal to anyone who was noticed any suspicious activity in these areas from late Friday 7th June, into the early hours of Saturday 8th June, to make contact with police on 101 quoting reference number 393 of 08/06/24.