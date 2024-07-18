Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Detectives from Antrim Criminal Investigations Department have arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of two counts of burglary.

The arrest follows two burglaries in the Broughshane area on Saturday 8th June, during which a business premises in Main Street and a church building in Buckna Road were entered and a number of high value electronic items stolen.

The man remains in police custody at this time.

