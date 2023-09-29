Arrest made by Paramilitary Crime Task Force following a search at a property in north Belfast

Some of the items seized during a search at a property in north Belfast

The search, in the Crimea Close area, was part of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminality linked to the west Belfast UDA.

Detective Sergeant Beckett said: “As a result of the search, a quantity of suspected cocaine, with an estimated street value of £4000, was seized along with assorted drugs-related paraphernalia.

“A 45-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug with intent to supply, possession of a class A controlled drug and possession of a class B drug. He remains in custody at this time.

“This arrest is a demonstration of the PCTF’s commitment to tackle all types of criminality linked to paramilitaries, as we work together to rid our communities of the harm these groups cause.

“We thank the public for their continued support and assure you that we will continue to act on the information you provide.

“I would encourage anyone with information about the supply or use of illegal drugs to contact police on 101.”