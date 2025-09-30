Arrest made of 29-year-old suspect after teenager hospitalised by pool cue pub attack in Co Down

By Adam Kula
Published 30th Sep 2025, 18:53 BST
A man has been arrested after a teenager was left in hospital thanks to injuries sustained from a pool cue.

The assault happened in licenced premises on Main Street, Castlewellan, at 2.45am on Sunday.

The PSNI said two people were hurt.

“One of the victims, an 18-year-old boy, remains in hospital receiving treatment for serious head and facial injuries, while the second victim was also treated at hospital and later discharged,” it said.

The victims were allegedly attacked with a pool cue (photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
The victims were allegedly attacked with a pool cue (photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

The PSNI added that a 29-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.

The PSNI added: “We’re making a specific appeal to anyone who was inside the premises at the time of the assault and witnessed what happened to get in contact with us on 101, quoting reference number 197 28/09/25.

“We would be especially keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or mobile footage of what happened that we could review.”

"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

"You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

