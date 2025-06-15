An arrest warrant has been issued at Ballymena Magistrates' Cour for a man accused of assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Augustin Berchi (58), with an address listed as Montague Avenue in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed assault on March 13, 2022.

When the case was called at Thursday's court hearing there was no appearance from the accused.

A defence solicitor said: "The client has returned to Romania because of a heart condition and I think left on Sunday".

The court was told a previous warrant had been executed on Saturday June 7 and after appearing in court on Saturday June 7 the defendant had been admitted to bail.

The solicitor told Thursday's Court: "He is in Romania, he is attending hospital. He has a severe heart condition".