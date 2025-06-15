Arrest warrant issued at Ballymena Court for man who 'returned to Romania because of a heart condition'

By Staff Reporter
Published 15th Jun 2025, 10:14 BST
An arrest warrant has been issued at Ballymena Magistrates' Cour for a man accused of assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm.

Augustin Berchi (58), with an address listed as Montague Avenue in Ballymena, is alleged to have committed assault on March 13, 2022.

When the case was called at Thursday's court hearing there was no appearance from the accused.

A defence solicitor said: "The client has returned to Romania because of a heart condition and I think left on Sunday".

An arrest warrant was issued at Ballymena Magistrates' Court for a man accused of assaulting a male occasioning him actual bodily harm.

The court was told a previous warrant had been executed on Saturday June 7 and after appearing in court on Saturday June 7 the defendant had been admitted to bail.

The solicitor told Thursday's Court: "He is in Romania, he is attending hospital. He has a severe heart condition".

Issuing an arrest warrant, District Judge Nigel Broderick said: "He is in Romania? When he was admitted to bail did he tell the judge he was going to Romania? No. Issue arrest warrant".

