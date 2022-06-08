Arson investigation: PSNI launch probe after one vehicle torched and two others damaged at NI business

Police received a report of a vehicle on fire just before 3.20am.

Officers responded and attended the scene where the NIFRS was in attendance.

One vehicle has been completely destroyed as a result of the blaze, while a further two vehicles sustained damage.

Some damage was also caused to part of the roof of a building and to a fence.

Sergeant Neill said: "NIFRS has deemed this fire to have been caused by deliberate ignition and so, at this time, we are treating this incident as arson.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have captured any suspicious activity on their dash cam, or anyone with information to get in touch with us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 174 of 08/06/22.

Prehen Road in Londonderry - Google maps

You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/