Asylum seeker accused of raping boy aged 15 in derelict nightclub after chance encounter near city centre

Court report

​A man allegedly raped a 15-year-old boy at a derelict nightclub in Belfast, a court heard today.

Ziad Khawla, 24, is accused of attacking the youth after offering him a cigarette during a chance encounter near the city centre.

The defendant, of Abbeyville Court in Newtownabbey, denies charges of rape and sexual assault in connection with the incident earlier this year. He was refused bail due to the risk of potential re-offending.

Belfast Magistrates’s Court heard the alleged victim informed police shortly after 8pm on March 2 that he had just been attacked by a stranger.

“The complainant stated that he was walking along the back of the Waterfront Hall and stopped with an unknown male smoking near the River Lagan,” an investigating detective said.

“This male offered him a cigarette and then put his arm around him before leading him approximately 150 metres away towards a derelict nightclub.”

He allegedly pushed the teenager to the ground before subjecting him to a serious sexual assault.

District Judge Amanda Henderson was told that the boy managed to get up and flee before alerting the PSNI.

Forensic medical examinations have been carried out as part of the investigation.

DNA obtained from the youth and his clothing matched that of Khawla currently held on police systems, the court heard.

Opposing bail, the detective disclosed that the Palestinian-born accused has made an application for asylum.

“We would have concerns about him leaving the jurisdiction given the severity of the offences and possibility of a long custodial sentence,” she added.

Defence lawyer Owen Beattie said his client disputes the DNA connection and was not named by the teenager.

“He doesn’t know this complainant in any shape or form,” the solicitor stressed.

Mr Beattie also argued police had accepted in interviews that Khawla was not identified on CCTV footage from the scene of the alleged attack.

But the detective replied: “I viewed the CCTV and I identified the suspect.”

Denying bail, however, Judge Henderson ruled: “I am satisfied there is a strong case to connect the defendant to the offences.”