ATM machine and cash stolen from Northern Ireland service station in the early hours of this morning

Detectives are appealing for information following a report of the theft of an ATM machine from a service station in Newtownabbey in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 16th January.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

In a statement Detective Inspector Lenaghan said a report was received that the ATM situated on the Mallusk Road, “had been damaged and part of the machine containing a sum of cash had been removed sometime between 1am and 2am”.

He appealed to “any businesses in the area to check their CCTV and also to anyone who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the incident or to anyone with dash-cam other footage that could assist with our enquiries to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 142 16/01/25”.

