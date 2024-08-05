Bail denied to four men charged after disorder with anti-immigration march in Northern Ireland

Police and protesters in a stand-off on University Road near the Islamic Centre.

A disabled man allegedly attacked police officers with his crutch as racist violence erupted on the streets of Belfast, a court heard today.

Detectives also claimed some other suspects either threw lit fireworks into crowds of people or played a “pivotal” role in leading an anti-immigration march by waving an Irish flag and pointing out hotels in the area.

Details emerged as four men from the city charged as part of the investigation into the serious disorder on Saturday were all refused bail and remanded in custody.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay declared “The events at the weekend were absolutely disgraceful, a concerted and deliberate attempt to undermine public order and to domineer the community. There were racist elements to it.

“The message has to be that if you allow yourself to become involved in these matters for whatever reason then you will face the consequences.”

PSNI officers and businesses came under attack after the protest moved away from City Hall, with some premises set on fire in the Sandy Row area.

The four accused appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court today on charges linked to the wider unrest.

Gary Creighton, 38, of Inishowen Drive, faces counts of riotous and disorderly behaviour, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, and having fireworks without a licence.

Michael John Coulter, 53, from York Park, is charged with three assaults on police, disorderly behaviour at Shaftesbury Square, and resisting police.

Bernard Lavery, 34, of Farnham Street in Belfast, is accused of taking part in an unnotified public procession.

Simon Eric McCullough, 46, from Schomberg Drive, is accused of disorderly behaviour and resisting police.

The court heard Creighton was observed twice throwing a lit firework into a crowd of people, exploding in around them.

“This action was thoughtless and reckless behaviour,” an investigating detective said.

“It could be seen as a catalyst for the disorder and unrest which was to follow.”

Creighton’s solicitor confirmed he has admitted throwing the fireworks but argued he was not involved in organising the violence.

“He has engaged in very unsavoury behaviour on Saturday, he is remorseful and he has accepted full responsibility for that,” she said.

Asked where Creighton obtained the fireworks, the lawyer replied: “He didn’t bring them with him, he was passed them while in the crowd.”

Coulter was arrested as police attempted to deal with disorder in the Shaftesbury Square area at around 9pm on Saturday.

“He was part of a group of males present with two children in his care shouting abuse at police.

“He was shouting abuse such as ‘black b*******’ and ‘look kids at those dirty black b*******’,” one of the detectives said.

“When police approached the defendant to confirm his identity he struck police (officers) on the leg and top of the head with his crutch.”

As Coulter was being put in the back of a PSNI vehicle he allegedly tried to headbutt another officer.

“He was heard shouting shouting things such as ‘You are all on their f****** side’,” the detective added.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd disputed allegations that his client verbally abused police, insisting that he was unwittingly caught up in the trouble while out socialising at a bar with family and friends.

“This man is registered disabled, he has a serious spinal condition and he uses the crutch for mobility… he very rarely leaves his house,” the barrister said.

“He accepts he had a fair amount to drink, but he had nothing whatsoever to do with the protest.”

Mr Boyd argued that Coulter stopped at Botanic Avenue to go to a kebab shop but was aggressively put to the ground by police when he verbally responded to being told to hurry up.

Lavery was detained over his alleged role in events which followed the rally outside City Hall.

A detective claimed he was at the front of an unnotified procession as it left Wellington Place, dressed in dark clothing, a baseball cap, sunglasses and a mask covering the majority of his face.

“He was seen at times speaking on his mobile phone, and was also in possession of and waving an Irish flag.

“As (the protest) moves off he remains in a pivotal position and police believe that he played a significant role and was more than merely a spectator.”

“He was also seen at times gesturing and pointing towards hotels in the city centre.

“Police believe he was pointing them out to other members involved in the protest, and there is a possibility that at least one of those hotels has been attacked and sustained criminal damage.”

Lavery’s solicitor, Paul Dougan, contended that he only attended the initial protest out of curiosity after receiving a flyer at his home and then tried to calm the situation once tensions heightened.

“He acted in a role to try to quell any disorder,” the lawyer insisted.

“When he was identifying the hotel at the corner of University Street he was encouraging those engaging in serious disorder to desist from that.”

Mr Dougan added: “He was also seen trying to hold a crowd back from pressing forward towards police lines, he would say in an entirely pacifying and peaceful manner.

“As soon as he realised things were getting well beyond control he left the area.”

The court heard McCullough was allegedly observed shouting verbal abuse at PSNI lines during some of the worst trouble in the Sandy Row area.

“He was asked to move on several times while police were dealing with hundreds of people and being attacked by masonry and petrol bombs,” a detective said.

Defence solicitor Keith Gamble stressed McCullough is not accused of involvement in throwing any missiles at PSNI officers.

He said his client had stayed away when trouble initially flared in his neighbourhood, but took his German Shepherd dog out for a walk after the area appeared to have calmed down.

McCullough became caught in a “sterile area” between two police lines as he tried to return to home, according to his case.

“He had taken a few drinks earlier in the day, and he ended up in something of a confrontation with police although he didn’t raise his fists or anything,” Mr Gamble added.

All four defendants were remanded in custody until next month after police disclosed they have information that more disorder is likely in the next few days.

“We believe that poses a public risk to our communities and businesses,” an investigating detective said.