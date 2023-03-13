Belfast bar thanks 'amazing Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for their quick actions' after fire breaks out

In a post on their Facebook page last night the management of Benedicts of Belfast say: “We would like to thank the amazing Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service for their quick actions when attending tonight.

"We also wish to thank our diligent staff for their rapid response in helping to evacuate everyone safely from the building.

"To our residents, thank you so much for your patience and understanding. We will be in contact with each and every one of you tomorrow.

"To the Europa Hotel and The Lansdowne Belfast, your help in relocating our residents at such short notice was invaluable.

"Our bar and accommodation will reopen as normal today (Monday 13th March).

"However, it may take a few days before our food service resumes.”

Earlier a statement from the PSNI said: “Motorists and pedestrians are advised that Bradbury Place in south Belfast, which was closed earlier this morning following a report of a fire in the area, has now reopened.”

