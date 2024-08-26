Blaze destroys three cars in Belfast and is being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A fire which damaged a trio of cars in east Belfast is being treated as arson by police.

It happened in the Dunraven Court area, in the Bloomfield district.

The PSNI said that shortly after 3:35am, it was reported that a white Mercedes CLA and a silver Volkswagen Tiguan were set alight.

Both cars were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a red Citroen Berlingo which was also parked in the area.

General image of emergency lights (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

A residential premises nearby received damage to its windows as a result of the heat.

There were no reports of any injuries.

The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.

“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 184 26/08/24.

