Blaze destroys three cars in Belfast and is being treated as 'arson with intent to endanger life'
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
It happened in the Dunraven Court area, in the Bloomfield district.
The PSNI said that shortly after 3:35am, it was reported that a white Mercedes CLA and a silver Volkswagen Tiguan were set alight.
Both cars were completely destroyed, with damage also reported to a red Citroen Berlingo which was also parked in the area.
A residential premises nearby received damage to its windows as a result of the heat.
There were no reports of any injuries.
The PSNI said: “Enquiries are continuing and the incident is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life.
“Police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing investigation, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 184 26/08/24.
"Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”