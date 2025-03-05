BREAKING: Police reveal outcome of investigation into death of woman in Newtownabbey house
Police have revealed that they are no longer treating the death of a woman in a Newtownabbey property as suspicious.
A statement from the PSNI said that ‘following further enquiries, police are not treating the death of a woman at a property in the Woodland Crescent area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday, 4th March as suspicious’.
They added that all cordons have now been removed.
Earlier police said they were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a woman at a property in the Woodland Crescent area of Newtownabbey.