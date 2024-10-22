Cannabis plants with a street value of £40,000 seized from a number of bedrooms in Kilkeel

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police have seized a quantity of suspected cannabis plants from a property in Kilkeel.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

District Commander for Newry Mourne and Down, Superintendent Norman Haslett said: “At approximately 5.30pm on Monday evening, 21st October Local Policing Team officers discovered a substantial amount of plants growing across three bedrooms inside a property on the Harbour Road.

“This was a sophisticated and well organised operation. We estimate the street value of these drugs to be approximately £40,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cannabis seized in Kilkeel

“The plants have now been seized along with a number of other items that will undergo further forensic examination.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and our enquiries are continuing today in the town - as such, you will notice an increased police presence in the area.

“This is the second significant cannabis factory in Newry, Mourne and Down that we have dismantled in as many weeks.

“On Monday, 7th October we located suspected cannabis worth £250,000 in Newry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Cannabis farms such as these often have links to serious and organised crime gangs. By shutting down this grow, we have helped to stop criminality in its tracks.

“We will continue to be relentless in our commitment to tackle the illegal supply and use of drugs, and will continue to investigate those who profit from the consequent misery and harm.

“Drug supply and misuse is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break, and we all have a part to play.

“I am appealing to members of the public who may have any information which could be of assistance to us to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1172 21/10/24.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, regardless of how small you think it may seem, could potentially help make a big difference with our ongoing enquiries.”