Charity sees sharp increase in number of human trafficking victims in Northern Ireland

Jill Robinson, CEO of Flourish NI, pictured at Belfast Harbour Commissioners for the charity’s Hope Beyond Trafficking Conference.

​A charity working with victims of human trafficking said it has seen a sharp increase in referrals this year.

Flourish NI, which supports survivors of modern slavery and human trafficking, said it has seen a 128% increase in referrals this year.

It said it received 137 referrals in the first 10 months of 2024, up from 60 in the same period in 2023.

The figures emerged during the charity's Hope Beyond Trafficking Conference, held during Anti-Slavery Week.

The conference heard from one person who shared their lived experience of human trafficking.

Meanwhile, the charity also revealed it wants to create a safe house for those who have experienced human trafficking, describing safe housing as a top concern for survivors and crucial to their recovery.

It aims to open the facility by 2028, and said it will be operated by trained staff to provide a safe haven to those fleeing exploitation.

Jill Robinson , Flourish chief executive, said the increase in referrals demonstrates the importance of the charity's work.

"For more than a decade now Flourish has been working with survivors to develop their independence, facilitate their reintegration into the community and help survivors to see a brighter future for themselves," she said.

"The steep increase in referrals which we have seen this year only underlines how vital this work is to the increasing number of people in our communities who have experienced some form of human trafficking.

"We hope that our conference raises awareness of this important issue and demonstrates the innovations Flourish is working towards as we continue to grow."

Stormont Justice Minister Naomi Long described human trafficking as "happening around us", adding it "often goes unnoticed or is ignored or is hidden in plain sight".

"This issue requires a societal-wide effort if we are to successfully tackle this heinous crime," she said.

"We owe it to the victims to put an end to this brutal exploitation and trade in human beings.