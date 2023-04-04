News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Eurovision 2023: UK cities hosting official events - here’s where
1 hour ago TikTok fined £12.7m for child data protection breaches
1 hour ago Here’s why Twitter’s bird logo is now a dog
1 hour ago Virgin Media down for thousands of users across the UK
1 hour ago UK time for Donald Trump appearance in New York court
2 hours ago Jet2 passenger dies on UK-bound flight

Cocaine and cannabis with street value of £300,000 seized in searches in Carnlough and west Belfast

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have conducted a search operation on Monday night, 3rd April oln properties in the Carnlough and west Belfast areas.

By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Apr 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read

Suspected cocaine and cannabis with an estimated value of £300,000 were seized along with mixing agents, cash and designer watches.

A 41-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman have been arrested on suspicion of drug and money laundering offences and remain in custody.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Inspector Maguire said: “This operation has resulted in the seizure of a significant amount of harmful Class A drugs which otherwise would have been distributed into the community.

Drugs seized by PSNIDrugs seized by PSNI
Drugs seized by PSNI
Most Popular

"The supply of cocaine and cannabis poses a real risk to the public’s health.

"The Paramilitary Crime Task Force remains committed to protecting communities and dismantling the supply of illegal drugs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I would encourage anyone with information, or concerns, to contact us on 101."

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or through Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/