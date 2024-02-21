Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Head of the PPS Serious Crime Unit Ciaran McQuillan was speaking after Daniel Sebastian Allen was sentenced to 29 years for the attack in Derrylin in February 2018.

Allen pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of Denise Gosset (45), plus three charges of murdering Denise’s children Roman (16) and Sabrina (19) and Sabrina’s baby daughter Morgana. He also admitted one charge of arson.

Mr McQuillan said: “Daniel Allen has been sentenced to one of the longest tariffs in prison imposed by the Courts in recent years for killing three generations of one family, including two teenagers and a toddler.

File photo from 2018 of Daniel Allen being led away from Enniskillen Magistrates' Court, with his sweatshirt over his head. He has been found responsible for the deaths of four people following a house fire, and has been sentenced to 29 years in prison. Photo: PA Wire

“He callously took the lives of those close to him for reasons that may never be fully understood. His actions were grotesque and shocking and have inflicted terrible suffering on his victims’ surviving family and the wider community that they will have to carry for many years to come.”

He said painstaking work by the PSNI, working closely with the PPS’s Serious Crime Unit, built a robust court case against Allen, he said.

“The scenes encountered by police, other emergency services and members of the community who tried to help Denise and her family were truly harrowing.

