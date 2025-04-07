Daniel O'Donnell tells adoring fans that he is not unwell in hospital as recent scam claims
In a video he reassures fans: “I am feeling very well and I hope you are too,” he says.
He adds that he has seen “a few pictures of me looking very unwell”.
He adds: “That is a fake doctored picture.
"Please ignore those things you see on Facebook as we don’t have much control over these scammers.
"But please don’t reply to them and above all never ever send them money”.
The country star urged fans not to send scammers money thinking it was to help care for him.
Daniel O’Donnell is one of Irish music's biggest international stars – and it is not the first time the singer has been the subject of an online con.
In 2018, he warned fans that a fraudster had been impersonating him on WhatsApp in a bid to extort money from them.
Writing at the time in his fan magazine Daniel, the singer told fans to watch out for bogus requests for charity donations.