An IRA member involved in one of the most heartrending tragedies of the Troubles, leading to the formation of the Peace People, has died.

John 'Sean Glas' Chillingworth. Republican Memorial Tributes 32

Anne Maguire and her three young children were struck by a car on Belfast’s Finaghy Road North after the car’s occupants were involved in an exchange of gunfire with an army patrol in 1976.

John ‘Sean Glas’ Chillingworth suffered gunshot wounds, and driver Danny Lennon was fatally injured, resulting in the car careering out of control and mounting the footpath.

The crash killed baby Andrew, who was just six weeks old and in his pram, and his eight-year-old sister, Joanne, who was riding a bicycle.

Nobel peace prize winner Mairead Maguire pictured in 2010. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Their two-and-a-half year old brother John died the following day in hospital.

Their heartbroken mother, who was also physically injured, never recovered from the mental trauma and took her own life some years later.

There was widespread anger in the community following the tragedy, leading to Anne’s sister Mairead, along with Betty Williams and Ciaran McKeown, forming the Peace People.

Charting the history of the Peace People, the organisation’s website explains: “Over the next couple of days, chapels were packed for prayers, groups of people prayed spontaneously at the death site, and local women went from door to door with a petition for an end to the violence.

"All over Northern Ireland, plans were made for protests against the continuing violence.”

Chillingworth spent several years in the Maze prison where he joined the blanket protest.

Announcing his death of social media, Republican Memorial Tributes 32 said: “We are saddened to hear of the passing of An tÓglach John 'Seán Glas' Chillingworth, formerly of B (Upper Andersonstown) Company, 1st Battalion, Belfast Brigade, Óglaigh na hÉireann and H5 Blanketman 1977-81. Our condolences to his family friends and comrades.”

A notice on the Funeraltimes.com website said: “John (Sean-Glas) Chillingworth. Peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family 18th November. (Late of Windsor Avenue). Beloved Husband of Eileen, much loved father of Mark, Ciarraí and the late John-Ryan, loving grandfather to all his grandchildren, also father-in-law of Martina, Anne and David. R.I.P.”

The funeral is due to take place in west Belfast on Thursday morning.