'Device, which was described as a viable, believed to have been there for a number of years' - Belfast security alert ends

A security alert in the Flush Road area of Ligoniel has now ended.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detective Inspector Lenaghan, said: “Police received a report at around 4pm on Wednesday 18th June of a suspicious object located in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who carried out controlled explosions on the device, which was described as a viable – and believed to have been there for a number of years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1079 18/06/25.”

PSNI investigate