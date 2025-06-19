'Device, which was described as a viable, believed to have been there for a number of years' - Belfast security alert ends

By Gemma Murray
Published 19th Jun 2025, 09:48 BST
A security alert in the Flush Road area of Ligoniel has now ended.

Detective Inspector Lenaghan, said: “Police received a report at around 4pm on Wednesday 18th June of a suspicious object located in the area.

“Officers attended the scene along with Ammunition Technical Officers, who carried out controlled explosions on the device, which was described as a viable – and believed to have been there for a number of years.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and we appeal to anyone with any information to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 1079 18/06/25.”

You can also submit a report or information online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

