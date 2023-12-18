Driver accused of mounting pavement and striking pedestrian 24 hours after suspected bout of road-rage

​A motorist allegedly mounted a pavement and knocked down a female pedestrian 24 hours after he repeatedly punched another driver in a suspected bout of road-rage, the High Court heard today.

Court report

Prosecutors claimed Paul McQuilken left the scene of the hit-and-run collision in Coleraine and hid out at railway tracks, causing disruption to train services. The 43-year-old accused was granted bail but banned from being in any car.

McQuilken, of Loughanhill Park in Coleraine, denies charges of driving while unfit through drink or drugs, failing to stop or remain at the scene of an accident, causing grievous bodily injury by careless driving, common assault and possessing an offensive weapon in connection with the two incidents.

Prosecution counsel Adrian Higgins alleged that the defendant drove his Peugeot into the back of another car at traffic lights in the Beresford Road area of the town on December 4.

A man who was driving that vehicle got out, suspected that McQuilken’s speech was slurred, took his car keys and called police. “A verbal altercation started and the defendant punched the injured party multiple times to the face,” Mr Higgins claimed. McQuilken was arrested but later released from police custody.

The following morning officers were alerted that a woman had been struck by a car and knocked down on the Circular Road. She told police the vehicle mounted a footpath before colliding with her.

CCTV inquiries and a broken wing mirror left at the scene allegedly link McQuilken to the incident.

A short time later the PSNI received a report that a man was on railway tracks close to the train station at Ulster University’s Coleraine campus on Cromore Road.

Police found a car in the car park with significant damage and a wing mirror missing.

When McQuilken was located nearby and searched he had a knuckle duster in his pocket, the court heard.

It was claimed that he phoned an ex-partner to say: “I have hit somebody and I’m going down for this.”

Rejecting any suggestion that McQuilken went onto the railway line as a “cry for help”, the prosecutor argued: “It looks as if this was an attempt to evade police capture, he was found in a bush.”

He added: “The train from Portrush had to be stopped so he could be arrested.”

McQuilken subsequently claimed the collision with the other motorist was due to failing breaks.

Opposing bail, Mr Higgins submitted that the defendant has unaddressed addiction issues.

“This man is very clearly a danger to members of the public,” he said.

Defence barrister Aaron Thompson acknowledged the concerns about his client’s mental health and use of drugs.

Mr Justice Larkin was also informed that McQuilken’s car has now been seized by police.

Granting bail, the judge imposed a ban on him getting behind the wheel.