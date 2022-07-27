Drugs worth £275,000 plus bulldog-branded deal baggies uncovered in raids on vehicles and properties in Belfast and Lurgan

Four men were also arrested as part of the operation, which also netted about £2,000-worth of Class A drugs.

Though the PSNI did not say what kind of drugs they were, the photos issued by the PSNI appear to show cannabis (Class B).

They also reveal plastic deal bags with bulldog-shaped emblems on them (news reports indicate similar bags have been seen in Belfast as far back as 2018).

The bulldog bags

In all, two vehicles and four properties were searched during the raids on Tuesday.

The PSNI said: “Four males, two aged 36, one aged 40 and another aged 42, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug related offences. They remain in police custody at this time.

“These arrests and seizures represent our commitment to tackling drug criminality throughout Northern Ireland.

“A significant quantity of drugs has been removed from our streets; drugs which cause misery and pain to families and communities.

PSNI picture of the wider haul

“The supply of drugs only serves to line the pockets of organised criminal gangs who prey on the vulnerable in our society.

“I encourage anyone with any information in relation to drug supply to contact Police on 101 or if you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”