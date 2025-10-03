Drunk driver who crashed BMW and then ran off is given a driving ban
Oisin McAteer (20), of Portlee Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop, remain and report a collision; and was in possession of cannabis on July 27 this year.
The cannabis charge was withdrawn for a caution.
Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, was told the defendant had been driving a BMW which crashed into a car parked outside a shop at New Street.
Both vehicles and a wall were damaged.
The defendant and a passenger ran off.
The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 90 - the legal limit is 35.
A defence barrister said the defendant had no record and it had been an "extremely foolish" but "out of character" decision to drive.
The defendant has been banned from driving for 15 months and was fined £525.