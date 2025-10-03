Drunk driver who crashed BMW and then ran off is given a driving ban

A motorist from near Randalstown who was over the limit ran off after crashing into a parked car in the town.

Oisin McAteer (20), of Portlee Road, admitted driving with excess alcohol; failing to stop, remain and report a collision; and was in possession of cannabis on July 27 this year.

The cannabis charge was withdrawn for a caution.

Antrim Magistrates' Court, sitting in Ballymena on Tuesday, was told the defendant had been driving a BMW which crashed into a car parked outside a shop at New Street.

The driver damaged the BMW, another vehicle, and a wall (photo by Lennart Preiss/Getty Images)

Both vehicles and a wall were damaged.

The defendant and a passenger ran off.

The defendant had an alcohol in breath reading of 90 - the legal limit is 35.

A defence barrister said the defendant had no record and it had been an "extremely foolish" but "out of character" decision to drive.