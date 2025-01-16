Eight months jail time for man who set fire to car parked outside his home

Court report

​A man who set fire to a car parked outside his north Belfast home as part of a “chaotic and reckless” crime spree has been jailed for eight months.

Gordon McBrearty also punched a member of staff at a city centre hotel after being asked to leave the premises, prosecutors said.

The 49-year-old, of Parkville Court, pleaded guilty to a spate of offences including arson, criminal damage and assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard he was detained following an alleged attack on an employee at the Bullitt Hotel on August 24 last year.

A Crown lawyer disclosed: “The defendant punched the injured party to the face, causing a cut under his left eye, swelling and bruising.

Police were alerted again on August 30 following two separate incidents close to McBrearty’s apartment block.

He had been spotted using a metal bar and pool cue to cause extensive damage to a Citroen car belonging to the uncle of a woman who also lives in the neighbourhood.

Similar items were located during subsequent searches at the defendant’s home.

Later that day officers returned to the scene after being informed that the vehicle was on fire.

The owner of the vehicle claimed he saw McBrearty at his car while shouting “has anyone got a lighter”.

Liquid was observed being poured onto the bonnet before the victim went outside in a bid to put out the blaze around the front passenger wheel, the court heard.

Police also found half-full bottles of barbecue and lighter fluids in McBrearty’s home.

He was further prosecuted for the theft of a phone from another neighbour on February 21 last year.

She alleged that he refused to return the mobile when she asked him to look after it.

McBrearty refused to open the door when police called at his home to investigate, but passed the phone out through the letterbox.

Officers then forced entry and detained him at the address.

Defence counsel Michael Boyd argued that his client should be given credit for pleading guilty to all charges.

“His mental health situation is being investigated as we speak,” the barrister submitted.

“Clearly he had come off the rails for a number of months, which is reflected in the chaotic, reckless nature of the offending in these cases.”