Forfeiture order for seized cash during court proceedings for drugs possession totalling £3,752.00 donated to ASCERT charity
Following a proactive search by members of Lisburn and Castlereagh District Support Team (DST), a man appeared before the Courts in Craigavon and was subsequently convicted in relation to drugs possession, drugs supply, and possession of criminal property offences.
As a result of the court case, the sentence included a forfeiture order being issued for the seized cash totalling £3,752.00.
Speaking of the donation, Chief Inspector Rocks said: “We are delighted to be donating the money to a fantastic cause following the successful outcome from the courts, and we sincerely hope the money will serve ASCERT well in their ongoing work to tackle the blight of drugs and alcohol misuse in our community.
“This outcome should send a clear message to drug dealers who are harming our communities, and as always, we work best when partnered with the public to work against those intent on ruining lives.
"If you know who is dealing drugs in your area, please tell us, so we can target them and stop them profiting from the most vulnerable in our society.”
Fundraising & Marketing Manager Fiona McCann thanked the team for their continuing support saying: “ASCERT have been working across Northern Ireland since 1998 to reduce the harm caused by drugs and alcohol.
"We are extremely grateful to the Lisburn and Castlereagh DST for choosing to make this donation, allowing us to continue with our charitable mission which includes training, awareness raising through prevention work in schools, youth settings, businesses and communities, and intervention support services for young people, families and individuals who are dealing with the devastating impact drugs and alcohol have on their lives.”
If you have any information on the illicit supply or use of drugs, please contact police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. If you need help, support or wish to speak to someone regarding drug use, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info.