'Gait analysis' supports murder allegation in Republican feud killing of Danny McClean, court is told

The scene of the shooting in the Bell Steel Manor area of Dunmurry in west Belfast

​​Gait analysis supports claims that a painter and decorator was the gunman in a dissident republican feud murder on the streets of Belfast, the High Court heard today.

Prosecutors said expert assessment of CCTV recordings provided “moderate” backing for an allegation Hugh Black carried out the killing of Danny McClean in February 2021.

The 50-year-old defendant is also accused of playing a key role in a separate bid to assassinate taxi driver Sean O’Reilly earlier this year. Details emerged as Black, of Rosehead in the city, was refused bail on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Both attacks are believed to have been carried out by dissident republican faction Oglaigh na hEireann (ONH) as part of an internal group conflict.

Mr McClean, 54, was gunned down as he sat in a car parked on the Cliftonville Road in north Belfast. The court heard footage showed a figure with a distinctive walking style emerge from a Vauxhall Vectra, jog across to the victim’s Audi Q2 and open fire.

Mr McClean was shot at least four times in the head and torso before the killer left the area.

Crown counsel Sarah Minford said a report was obtained in 2022 from an expert commissioned to compare the accused’s gait with that of the man at the scene.

“It provides moderate support that Mr Black is the gunman,” she submitted.

A partial vehicle registration plate match with a Vectra car registered to the defendant also forms part of the prosecution case.

Lady Chief Justice Dame Siobhan Keegan was told Black’s mobile phone was inactive during the time of the murder, while a small number of glass fragments and cartridge discharge residue particles were located on clothing seized from his home.

Black was initially arrested in the aftermath of the shooting but then released unconditionally at that stage. Detectives have now linked him to the separate attempt on the life of Mr O’Reilly.

Two gunmen targeted the 49-year-old at a cab firm on Bell Steel Manor, west Belfast on February 23. One of the pair opened fire while he was in his Skoda Octavia taxi, leaving him seriously injured from bullet wounds to his shoulder blade and collar bone.

His accomplice is believed to have brandished a faulty second weapon which jammed without firing.

Both pistols were discovered stashed in nearby hedges following the attack.

Ballistic examinations confirmed one of the guns had also been used to murder Mr McClean four years earlier.

Based on disputed CCTV evidence, police claim Black was collected and acted as a look-out for the other two men involved in the bid to kill Mr O’Reilly.

“The applicant is a key personality in both sets of offending in 2021 and 2025,” Ms Minford contended.

Opposing bail, the prosecutor argued that his release could add to the danger of further violent activity in the Belfast area.

“It is the police understanding that both the murder and attempted murder were carried out on behalf of ONH,” she added.

“The ongoing nature of the internal group conflict heightens the risk.”

Black denies any involvement in either shooting.

Defence barrister John Mackell challenged the strength of the gait analysis report and insisted that his client has not been linked to the attacks by any forensics or eye-witness accounts.

“There is insufficient new evidence to warrant his detention,” Mr Mackell argued.

Denying bail, however, the Lady Chief Justice highlighted how the two suspected gunmen in the shooting of Mr O’Reilly are still at large.