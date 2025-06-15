A man had a gun pointed at his face and was struck with the weapon during a vehicle hijacking in Co Antrim.

Detectives are appealing for information about the incident which occurred shortly after 10pm on Saturday near commercial premises on the O’Neill Road in Newtownabbey.

Two men reported seeing another two males looking inside the van they had been travelling in as they left the premises.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “When challenged, one of the males ran towards one of the men and demanded the keys to the vehicle.

“When the man refused to give him them, the suspect pointed a handgun in his face, before striking him on the top of the head with the weapon, and taking the keys from him.

“Both suspects then made off in the van.”

The man armed with the handgun is described as being approximately six feet in height, of athletic build, and dressed in dark coloured clothing and a balaclava.