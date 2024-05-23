High-profile loyalist Winston 'Winkie' Irvine to discover if he will face trial on guns and ammunition charges

Winston Irvine

​A high-profile loyalist accused of having guns and ammunition in the boot of his car is set to discover if he will be ordered to stand trial.

Winston ‘Winkie’ Irvine, 48, has requested a preliminary inquiry in a legal bid to have the case against him thrown out.

A judge at Belfast Magistrates’ Court confirmed today that a hearing into the strength of the prosecution evidence will be held later this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Up to a dozen police surveillance officers are expected to give evidence at those proceedings.

Irvine and co-defendant Robin Workman, 53, face charges connected to a haul of weapons seized in Belfast in June 2022.

Police claim Workman, a self-employed joiner, transported the guns in his van to a meeting in the Glencairn area.

A short time later officers stopped Irvine’s car at Disraeli Street in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two suspected pistols, an air gun, magazines and more than 200 rounds of ammunition were discovered inside a leather Calvin Klein holdall in the boot of the vehicle.

Irvine, of Ballysillan Road in Belfast, has denied knowing anything about the contents of the bag.

Workman, from Shore Road in Larne, Co Antrim, was arrested following a hospital appointment the same day.

Detectives believe he was the driver of the van involved in the alleged exchange.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men are currently on bail charged with possessing a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possessing a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate, and having ammunition without a certificate.

Irvine’s legal representatives have already indicated that he is seeking a preliminary inquiry to establish if there is a prima facie case to answer.

With twelve police witnesses due to testify, it was anticipated that the prosecution will be seeking anonymity for those officers.

The case was listed for a further update in court today.