Homes and a primary school have been evacuated as PSNI deal with ongoing security alert

By Gemma Murray
Published 26th Jun 2025, 14:08 BST
Updated 26th Jun 2025, 14:55 BST

Police are now dealing with an ongoing security alert on Trench Road in the Waterside in Londonderry.
A public safety operation is underway following the discovery of a suspicious device, reported to police at approximately 11.20am today, Thursday 26 June.

There is a cordon in place at Knockwellan Park, and a number of homes in the area have been impacted.

Trench Road security alert

And Sacred Heart Primary School has been evacuated as part of the public safety operation.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, in particular for the school community and all parents and residents affected.

"We want to reassure everyone we are working our way through this situation as quickly as possible and appreciate the co-operation and patience from the school community and the public as we do so. "We will keep you updated."

