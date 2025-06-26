Police are now dealing with an ongoing security alert on Trench Road in the Waterside in Londonderry.

A public safety operation is underway following the discovery of a suspicious device, reported to police at approximately 11.20am today, Thursday 26 June.

There is a cordon in place at Knockwellan Park, and a number of homes in the area have been impacted.

Trench Road security alert

And Sacred Heart Primary School has been evacuated as part of the public safety operation.

Chief Inspector Pearce said: "We understand the disruption and inconvenience this is causing, in particular for the school community and all parents and residents affected.