Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police were called to the Londonderry scene on Drumahoe Road shortly after 9pm.

When officers arrived, Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service were in attendance tackling the blaze, which they subsequently extinguished shortly before midnight.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fire engine at the scene of a fire

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: "Fortunately, there have been no reports of any injuries. However, there has been significant damage to the building as a result of the blaze.

"The fire is being treated as arson and we're appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw any suspicious activity, or has any information, to contact us."

The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference 1707 03/03/24 or, make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or Crimestoppers, which can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

And this morning a NIFRS spokesman said the cause of the fire was "deliberate ignition".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters attended the derelict 3 storey premises, where Faughan Valley High School was previously sited, on Drumahoe Road after 8pm yesterday,

At the height of the blaze 50 firefighters were at the scene, with seven pumping appliances and one aerial appliance.

Nearby residents had for a time been told to keep doors and windows shut.

Faughan Valley High School amalgamated with Clondermot High School in 2004 to form Lisneal College.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2023, a fire at the school was also put out by firefighters.