News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Israel orders evacuation of 1.1m people from northern Gaza
BBC Broadcasting House vandalised with red paint
Freddie Flintoff: BBC reaches ‘£9m’ settlement after horror Top Gear crash
Fines to be issued over Covid-19 lockdown-busting Tory HQ party
Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook announces retirement
Teacher killed and two others injured in French high school stabbing

Large group of young people attack PSNI in west Belfast

​​A large group of young people attacked police officers in west Belfast on Saturday night, the PSNI has reported.
By Philip Bradfield
Published 15th Oct 2023, 18:02 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

​A local unionist source reported that the incident began when a crowd of over 100 young people came from the nationalist Falls Road area and attacked houses in the unionist Broadway area, before being chased back to the Falls area.

The PSNI responded that they had no information on how the incident began and that they could not comment on the claim.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Police said they received reports of young people in the Glenmachan Street and Broadway areas of Belfast, at around 6.45pm on Saturday night.

Most Popular
The PSNI said a large group of young people attacked them in west Belfast on Saturday night. Photo: Niall Carson/PA WireThe PSNI said a large group of young people attacked them in west Belfast on Saturday night. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire
The PSNI said a large group of young people attacked them in west Belfast on Saturday night. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “A significant number of young people gathered on both sides of the Westlink, and police also received reports of property being damaged in the area.

"Local neighbourhood officers attended alongside local policing team officers from west Belfast, where two groups were attempting to confront each other.

"Young people dispersed from the area but returned at about 8.30pm and began throwing objects at police. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries, and police stayed in the area until calm was restored."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She said that such behaviour disrupts the local communit, is intimidating and achieves nothing.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe. I am asking young people to stay away from the area this evening and think about the potential consequences of their actions.”

She urged members of the public to report such matters early to prevent escalation. We will be working with our community partners throughout the rest of the weekend and going forward to manage this, and we appreciate the support of local people to help us maintain peace in the area.“You can ring us on 101, report online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport, or speak directly to your Neighbourhood Team.”