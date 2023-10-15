​​A large group of young people attacked police officers in west Belfast on Saturday night, the PSNI has reported.

​A local unionist source reported that the incident began when a crowd of over 100 young people came from the nationalist Falls Road area and attacked houses in the unionist Broadway area, before being chased back to the Falls area.

The PSNI responded that they had no information on how the incident began and that they could not comment on the claim.

Police said they received reports of young people in the Glenmachan Street and Broadway areas of Belfast, at around 6.45pm on Saturday night.

The PSNI said a large group of young people attacked them in west Belfast on Saturday night. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Inspector Róisín Brown said: “A significant number of young people gathered on both sides of the Westlink, and police also received reports of property being damaged in the area.

"Local neighbourhood officers attended alongside local policing team officers from west Belfast, where two groups were attempting to confront each other.

"Young people dispersed from the area but returned at about 8.30pm and began throwing objects at police. Thankfully there were no reports of any injuries, and police stayed in the area until calm was restored."

She said that such behaviour disrupts the local communit, is intimidating and achieves nothing.

"People have a right to live in peace and to feel safe. I am asking young people to stay away from the area this evening and think about the potential consequences of their actions.”