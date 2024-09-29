​Police are appealing for information following the theft of farming machinery from a property in Dungannon sometime overnight on Thursday.

​Inspector Hughes said: “It was reported to police that sometime between 8pm on Thursday and 7am on Friday, that entry had been gained to the property on Legilly Road and a top soil screener was taken. “This is a large piece of machinery and would require a large vehicle to transport it. We would appeal for anyone who may have seen this item being towed away from the property, or drivers in the area between these times who may have footage which captured the machinery being driven away, to get in touch. "We'd also urge anyone who is offered a trailer for sale in suspicious circumstances, similar to the one reported stolen , or knows of its whereabouts, to get in touch. This machinery has great value to the owner so anyone with information to help return it should call 101, quoting reference 499 of 27/09/24." You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/