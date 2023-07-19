News you can trust since 1737
Loyalist feud accused to be allowed back into Bangor to work as a taxi driver

​​A man accused of being “front and centre” at a gathering linked to an ongoing loyalist feud is to be allowed back into his hometown to work as a taxi driver, a High Court judge ruled today.
By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:10 BST
Police in the Weavers grange area of NewtownardsPolice in the Weavers grange area of Newtownards
Graham Skinner was granted a variation to his bail terms in order to return to Bangor during business hours.

But Mr Justice Kinney refused to let the 39-year-old move back into his family home amid prosecution claims the dispute between rival factions in north Down is continuing.

Skinner, whose address is not being reported, is among a number of men facing charges of unlawful assembly and affray in connection with an incident in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on April 6 this year.

A crowd of up to 60 men were said to have been present when a number of South East Antrim UDA murals were removed from a property in the estate.

Prosecutors claimed footage from the scene appeared to show Skinner, along with four others, coordinating events.

“He was front and centre in terms of being a key player, one of the organisers,” a Crown lawyer submitted.

But defence barrister Sean Devine suggested police may need to bring in a sign language expert to establish the role being alleged against his client.

“He is not described as participating in any way other than being there,” Mr Devine insisted.

With Skinner already on bail but prohibited from the north Down area, it was argued that the restrictions should be lifted to allow him to fully resume his taxi duties.

Following submissions the judge decided: “I’m minded to give him some ability to continue with his business.

“He is allowed to access Bangor during the day.”