Public representatives from across the political spectrum have expressed shock after a Co Fermanagh shooting incident left two dead and two in hospital.

Police said the incident happened in the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge, and that officers were at the scene which had been cordoned off.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said they could confirm that two people had died, and two people were being treated in hospital for serious injuries.

“We can advise there is no ongoing risk to the public,” they said.

Police have closed off the Drummeer Road, Maguiresbridge in Co Fermanagh after the shooting. Photo: Pacemaker.

Fermanagh and South Tyrone DUP MLA Deborah Erskine expressed her shock.

Mrs Erskine said: “This is truly shocking and has stunned the entire community. The area of Maguiresbridge where this has happened is a rural, quiet area and everyone is deeply affected by what has happened this morning.

"My deepest condolences are with the families of those who have been killed as a result of this incident. Their lives have been turned upside down this morning.

“This morning I was speaking to Police dealing with the incident. I paid tribute to the emergency services at the scene. I also appeal for privacy to allow the PSNI to carry out their investigations.”

Police are currently at the scene of a shooting incident within the Drummeer Road area of Maguiresbridge.

Sinn Fein Jemma Dolan MLA said she had been speaking to police about the incident.

“I am in shock but my initial thoughts are with the deceased and their wider family circle,” she said. “Please do not speculate, let the investigation run its course.”

UUP MLA Diana Armstrong said it was “heartbreaking and distressing news”.

She added: “The loss of life and the serious injuries reported have shocked the local community.

"My office has been in contact with the PSNI this morning and we are continuing to monitor the situation closely. The Emergency services acted swiftly and professionally.

"My thoughts are with the families of those affected and with everyone in this rural local community as they come to terms with this tragedy. I ask that the public allow space for the investigation to proceed and respect the privacy of those involved at this difficult time".

First Minister Michelle O’Neill issued a statement about the incident on X.

"I’m absolutely heartbroken by the news from Maguiresbridge today,” she said.

"My thoughts are with the victims, their loved ones, and the local community.

“I have no doubt that the people of Maguiresbridge will come together and support one another through this incredibly difficult time.”

SDLP MLA Daniel McCrossan said it was “tragic news”.

“I am deeply saddened to learn of the fatal shooting that has claimed two lives and left two others seriously injured,” he said.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this horrific incident, and with the wider Maguiresbridge community at this incredibly difficult time.

“My sincere thanks and thoughts also go out to the emergency services who responded so quickly and professionally in such a devastating situation.”

The Grouped Parishes of Maguiresbridge and Derrybrusk put a statement on Facebook, simply saying: “Remembering in prayer all impacted by the incident in Maguiresbridge this morning.”