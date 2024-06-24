Man (67) arrested in Co Cavan on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on 24 June 1979
The arrest was made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.
He is expected to appear at Dublin High Court later today, Monday 24 June.
The statement adds that the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest further demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.
A decision to prosecute this individual was issued by the Public Prosecution Service prior to the commencement of the Northern Ireland (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023 on 1 May 2024.