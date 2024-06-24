Man (67) arrested in Co Cavan on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on 24 June 1979

arrested man

Detectives from An Garda Síochána have today, Monday 24 June, arrested a 67-year-old man in Co Cavan on suspicion of the murder of Joseph James Porter in Armagh on 24 June 1979, firearms offences and membership of a proscribed organisation.

The arrest was made under a Trade and Co-operation Agreement (TaCA) Warrant as part of a joint operation with the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

He is expected to appear at Dublin High Court later today, Monday 24 June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement adds that the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch has been liaising closely with An Garda Siochana and today’s arrest further demonstrates the benefits of joint working between police services and other national partner agencies.