Man accused of assaulting pregnant teen in alleged phone snatching incident

Court report

​A 30-year-old man was remanded into custody today accused of assaulting a pregnant teenager allegedly thrown to the ground on a Belfast street.

Michael Thomas Cassidy was arrested by police investigating reports the 18-year-old victim was grabbed by the hair during a suspected phone-snatching incident in the Ormeau Road area on October 12.

He appeared at Belfast Magistrates’ Court charged with common assault and criminal damage to the woman’s mobile phone.

The defendant, of Dismas House Hostel on the Ormeau Road, faces a further count of threatening to damage a nearby accommodation property belonging to the children’s charity Barnardo’s. He denies all of the charges against him, a judge was told.

Police said the pregnant teenager was reportedly targeted near the Annadale Embankment at around 5.30pm last Saturday. She was allegedly grabbed by the hair and thrown to the ground after her phone had been snatched, according to the PSNI.

Two males in the area at the time were said to have intervened to break up the suspected assault. No injuries were sustained during the incident.

As Cassidy entered the dock in handcuffs, he confirmed that he understood the charges against him.

Defence solicitor Brendan Blaney did not seek bail for his client during the brief hearing.

But he put it to a PSNI officer that the accused had denied all of the allegations in police interviews.

The constable replied: “That’s correct, he did give a detailed account in relation to all of the (alleged) offences.”

It was also confirmed that the complainant now plans to voluntarily retract her initial account made against Cassidy. “She contacted police yesterday, and the interviewing officer has made arrangements for her to come in (to make a withdrawal statement),” the constable disclosed.